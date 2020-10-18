TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island forecast: A feeling of fall with a midweek warmup

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Long Islanders can look forward to a comfortable week of fall weather with plenty of sun Sunday and a warm-up by midweek.

Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 60s Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday night brings partly cloudy skies with a low about 50 degrees.

Minor coastal flooding is possible in parts of southern Nassau on Sunday, according to the weather service.

Monday again looks sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s and a nighttime low about 56. Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to reach into the lower 70s, much higher than average high of 62 for the day at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip. The low Tuesday night is expected to be 57.

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are both expected to top out at about 70 with a low of 56. Friday will be a tad cooler with highs in the upper 60s with a low at night of 53.

Then Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

