Dank and drizzling.

Welcome to the last Monday in October.

The National Weather Service said it was 51 degrees out — with 89% humidity — at 5 a.m. It’s headed to 60 degrees with patchy morning fog, overcast skies and areas of light rain that are expected to last into the evening.

The weather service said partly sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures — meaning in the upper 50s — are likely both Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect a reasonable chance of rain both Thursday and Friday, though nice weather is in store for Halloween on Saturday.

There’s a small craft advisory in effect for all South Shore ocean waters on Monday, to remain in effect until 10 p.m.

Seas of 5-to-8 feet are expected from Sandy Hook, New Jersey, to Fire Island Inlet, with seas of 4-to-6 feet expected east to Montauk.