TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Overcast with light rain, high of 60

The National Weather Service said on Monday temperatures will head to 60 degrees with patchy morning fog, with overcast skies and areas of light rain expected to last into the evening. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Dank and drizzling.

Welcome to the last Monday in October.

The National Weather Service said it was 51 degrees out — with 89% humidity — at 5 a.m. It’s headed to 60 degrees with patchy morning fog, overcast skies and areas of light rain that are expected to last into the evening.

The weather service said partly sunny skies and warmer than normal temperatures — meaning in the upper 50s — are likely both Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect a reasonable chance of rain both Thursday and Friday, though nice weather is in store for Halloween on Saturday.

There’s a small craft advisory in effect for all South Shore ocean waters on Monday, to remain in effect until 10 p.m.

Seas of 5-to-8 feet are expected from Sandy Hook, New Jersey, to Fire Island Inlet, with seas of 4-to-6 feet expected east to Montauk.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

Town board OKs new code for Port Washington waterfront district
After dropping by half in the spring, traffic Traffic on Long Island back near pre-pandemic levels
Seneca Bowen, of the Shinnecock Indian Nation in More than 55,000 across LI vote in first two days of early polling
Commuters prepare to board a train toward Penn LIRR warns of cancellations, delays during morning rush
Trump supporters gather for a rally at Eisenhower As election approaches, Trump supporters rally in Eisenhower Park, Woodmere
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo provides a coronavirus update Infections edge up in hot spots but Cuomo sees progress
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search