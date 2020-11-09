TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny, with potential record-breaking high of 75 today

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
It is November, right?

It really is, though the temperature might tell you different, because the National Weather Service said Long Island should be 75 degrees and sunny Monday — potential record-breaking temperature territory for the area.

The record daily high temperature for Nov. 9, according to weather service historic data, is 73 degrees, set in 1975. The record low is 23 degrees, set in 1992.

The normal temperature for this date is about 55 degrees, according to historic data.

The weather service, meanwhile, is not only calling for a high in the mid-70s Monday, but 72 degrees Tuesday and 70 degrees Wednesday, Veterans Day. Likely showers midweek will bring in cooler temperatures behind that weather — and the weather service said we’ll see daytime temperatures drop into the mid-60s Thursday and likely back into the upper 50s on Friday.

Weekend daytime temperatures will also likely hover around the mid-50s.

Humidity was high, around 80%, early Monday. But, winds were calm.

There are no current alerts issued for our region.

"Strong high pressure will remain in place through today with light winds generally out of the south," the weather service said in its daily regional summary issued at 3:50 a.m., adding: "High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above average with widespread values in the low to middle 70s, potentially breaking a few record highs."

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

