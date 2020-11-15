Expect a chilly although mostly dry week ahead, making these the days many Long Islanders reach for their winter coats for the first times this season.

Sunday brings a chance of showers mainly after 2 p.m. with thunderstorms possible before midnight, according to the National Weather Service. The high could reach about 60 degrees with a wind advisory in effect from 1 p.m. until midnight. Twenty to 30 mph winds with gusts of up to 45 to 50 mph are possible, the weather service said in a wind advisory.

Monday looks dry yet cool under sunny skies with a high hovering around 50.

Then Tuesday again brings a slight chance of rain after noon with a high in the upper 40s. At night the low is predicted to drop down below freezing.

The rest of the week looks dry beginning with a sunny Wednesday when the high is expected to top out around 40 degrees before the nighttime low falls to the upper 20s.

Thursday’s forecast says the high will be in the upper 40s while it could reach the mid-50s for both Friday and Saturday.