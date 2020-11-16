Strong, gusting winds and temperatures dropping into the 40s are in store for us Monday on Long Island, the National Weather Service said.

After recording wind gusts as high as 47 mph Sunday at Republic Airport in Farmingdale and 41 mph at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, the weather service said we can expect west winds of between 15-17 mph Monday — with gusts as high as 28 mph.

The temperature at 5 a.m. was 52 degrees, but forecasters called for that to fall into the upper 40s, perhaps lower, by midday.

Skies will be sunny Monday. But there’s rain, maybe even snow, on the horizon, with a chance of showers Tuesday and a chance of snow in the mix for Tuesday night into Wednesday, the weather service said.

Temperatures will be mostly in the 40s Monday through Thursday, dipping into the 30s overnight, before slightly warmer weather moves into the area Thursday night bringing temperatures approaching 60 degrees on Friday. That warm weather should hold through the weekend, forecasters said, with mostly sunny skies, as well.

A gale warning is in effect Monday for all South Shore ocean waters, with mariners facing 7-9 foot seas, strong winds and conditions that the weather service warns "could capsize or damage" smaller vessels.

A small craft warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday for all inlets and bays, as well as the Long Island Sound.

The weather service also issued a coastal flood statement for some low-lying South Shore areas in Nassau County, warning of potential flooding between 7-10 a.m. in vulnerable locations due to high tides.