Rain, rain and more rain.

That’s the forecast for Monday. Seasonably warm weather with temperatures in the upper 50s — and showers all day long.

The good news, according to the National Weather Service, is we can expect sunny skies Tuesday with sun and clouds Wednesday.

The bad news?

In fitting 2020 fashion we can expect plenty of showers Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day, with the likelihood of rain showers all day Thursday. At least, that’s what the weather forecast is calling for at present.

Yes, some present.

Expect nighttime temperatures into the mid-to-upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday, with a high Tuesday in the upper 40s. Overnight temperatures will be slightly higher later in the week, with the high temperature approaching 60 degrees on Thanksgiving despite being overcast and rainy.

A small craft warning is in effect for all Long Island waters Monday and will remain in effect until 10 p.m. in the Long Island Sound, while for South Shore bays it will be in effect west to Fire Island Inlet until noon Tuesday, the weather service said. A gale warning, meaning strong winds and rough seas, has been issued for all South Shore ocean waters and is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday — and supersedes an earlier small craft warning from Fire Island Inlet east to Shinnecock and from there to Montauk Point.