We’re in for rain and lots of it Monday, and the National Weather Service said we’re also in for strong winds and wind gusts and plenty of them — so much so, in fact, the NWS has issued a wind advisory for the area.

That wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday, the weather service said. Forecasters are calling for southeast winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected and said those winds may knock down trees and tree limbs, and could "blow around" unsecured objects. Associated power outages may occur, the NWS said in a statement.

Drivers also should exercise "extra caution," especially if operating a van, truck, SUV or any other "high-profile" vehicle, due to winds.

The weather service said we can expect rain starting in most places between 9 a.m. and noon, with thunderstorms possible and in some places even likely after that. Some areas could see "heavy rainfall," the NWS said. Forecasters said between 1-2 inches are possible.

The temperature, meanwhile, will be unseasonably warm for this last day of November, hovering in the low 60s.

Say goodbye to that warm weather after the start of this week, however, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s — and falling — starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, then plunging into the 30s overnight with highs just in the 40s expected during the day both Wednesday and Thursday.

We could break 50 degrees again both Friday and Saturday, forecasters said, and could also face rain showers again Saturday.

In addition to the wind advisory the weather service also has issued a gale warning for all Long Island waters, including the Long Island Sound, all South Shore ocean waters and most bays — in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday. In its statement, the NWS said strong winds "will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels," as well as reduce visibility.

As a result, mariners are advised to alter plans and avoid all unnecessary voyage, with the NWS advising boaters to remain in port, seek safe harbor and secure all vessels for "severe conditions" while the warning is in effect.