Long Islanders can expect a fair amount of sun over a rain-free week, but also a chilly stretch with temperatures dipping below freezing on some nights.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sun and a high temperature in the lower 40s, according to the National Weather Service. But then it might be time to put the fireplace to use as it dips into the upper 20s overnight.

Monday’s high could reach about 40 under mostly sunny skies, but the wind chill could make it feel as cold as 20, according to the weather service.

Tuesday’ again will be sunny with high temperatures around 40 and a low at night of 29. Expect similar condition, with temperatures a few degrees higher, Wednesday.

Thursday is predicted to be a bit warmer with the high climbing into the upper 40s and a nighttime low of 36. The Friday and Saturday forecasts both call for some sun and high temperatures in the lower 50s.