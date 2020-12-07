Looks like the weather finally caught up with the calendar Monday morning, with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees early — and a high of just 39 degrees expected, the National Weather Service said.

And we’ll dip into the 20s again overnight Monday and Tuesday before temperatures warm later in the week.

Wind chill values are expected to be between 25 and 35 degrees Monday and between 20 and 30 degrees Tuesday, the weather service said.

Temperatures will gradually climb into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday and forecasters said we could hit 50 degrees Friday.

Expected overcast skies Monday, with clouds clearing as the week moves on, though showers are possible Saturday and Sunday.

A small craft advisory will be in effect for all South Shore ocean water from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. Wednesday, when strong offshore winds are expected to create seas hazardous to smaller vessels. The weather service warned inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.