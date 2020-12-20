The high temperatures on Long Island should reach well above freezing every day this week, gradually lowering the amount of snow and ice on the ground from Wednesday's storm.

There is a 50% chance of rain Sunday with a chance of snow between 10 a.m. and noon, according to the National Weather Service. The day otherwise looks cloudy with a high about 40 degrees. The nighttime chance of precipitation stands at 20% with a slight chance of snow showers after 3 p.m. to usher in the first day of winter Monday.

The temperature Monday will hit 42 with partly sunny skies with a 20% chance of snow showers and a low of 34, the weather service said. Tuesday brings a 20% chance of snow showers before noon with clouds clearing later in the day. The high will be 43 and the low at night is expected to dip to 32.

Wednesday will have sunny skies and a high of 44 and a low of 38.

Christmas Eve looks to be the warmest day of the week with a high reaching the mid-50s and a 40% chance of showers after noon with a 60% chance of showers at night.

Then Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles and a high around 45. The night brings a chance of flurries as the low temperature drops to the mid-20s.

Saturday looks chilly and sunny with a predicted high around freezing.