The week starts off Sunday with perfect weather for Long Islanders to watch football — from the comfort of the living room couch, under a blanket.

By the time the Jets and Patriots kick-off at 1 p.m. in Foxboro, and the Giants take on the Cowboys at home, it may be warm inside, but outside, Long Island will be in the middle of a messy, icy afternoon, with rain and the possiblity of sleet through about 3 p.m.

The high Sunday is expected near 40. Rain should continue through Monday night with a low about 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

By the time of the Monday morning commute, the sun will have returned, the National Weather Service said. The high Monday is forecast to top out at 43, with a low at night of 33.

The rest of the week looks nearly identical with mostly sunny skies and highs about 42 with lows near freezing, the weather service said.