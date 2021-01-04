TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
SEARCH
34° Good Morning
NewsWeather

LI weather: Mostly cloudy, high of 41 degrees, forecasters say

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

There's a slight chance of snow and rain showers early Monday morning, with a low for the day of 34 degrees and a high temperature of 41 degrees with mostly cloudy skies starting at daybreak, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

The slight chance of precipitation fades to no chance in parts of Nassau County and New York City.

The rest of the week will alternate between partly cloudy, partly sunny and mostly clear skies, except Thursday, when it'll be fully sunny.

The week's low temperature will hit 29 — Wednesday and Thursday night — according to the forecast, taken mid-island at a weather service reading post at Farmingdale's Republic Airport.

It'll be slightly warmer on the East End, with the week's low forecast to 30 degrees, on Wednesday and Friday nights.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

More news

The Amityville Board of Trustees gave approval in Amityville looks to establish code as it breaks into film business
Ron Kaiser and Larry Hirschheimer in the stock Even candy bars have to go virtual
Undated photo of Raistlin Ruther, 18, whose body Mom: Kayaker found dead 'such a perfect person'
The pandemic has left many Long Islanders out The need for food on LI soared in 2020, food banks say
Views of the Moynihan Train Hall during a Touring the new Moynihan Train Hall
Billy Joel's Centre Island home, seen in 2005. Village compromises on Billy Joel, wife's horse request
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search