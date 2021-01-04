There's a slight chance of snow and rain showers early Monday morning, with a low for the day of 34 degrees and a high temperature of 41 degrees with mostly cloudy skies starting at daybreak, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

The slight chance of precipitation fades to no chance in parts of Nassau County and New York City.

The rest of the week will alternate between partly cloudy, partly sunny and mostly clear skies, except Thursday, when it'll be fully sunny.

The week's low temperature will hit 29 — Wednesday and Thursday night — according to the forecast, taken mid-island at a weather service reading post at Farmingdale's Republic Airport.

It'll be slightly warmer on the East End, with the week's low forecast to 30 degrees, on Wednesday and Friday nights.