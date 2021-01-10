Long Islanders can expect plenty of sun and chilly temperatures Sunday with and dry and cold conditions forecast for the rest of the week.

Sunday's high will hit the upper 30s, which is right around average for this time of year. The wind chill will make the temperature feel between 20 and 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday night looks mostly clear with the low temperatures dipping into the mid-20s.

The average maximum temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport this week is forecast to be 38 degrees, according to the weather service.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday all look mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 40s. Thursday’s high is predicted to be the warmest of the week, climbing into the mid-40s with a similar forecast Friday.

Saturday brings more with sun and temperatures again in the lower 40s.