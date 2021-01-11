Cold, cloudy and calm.

That’s the forecast for Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

But, while we won’t be anywhere near the record high for the day — that’d be 60 degrees, set in 1975, according to data from the weather service — we also won’t be anywhere near the coldest temperature on record, which was just 14 degrees in 1968. Instead, we’ll be somewhere closer to the norm, with temperatures in the mid-20s before 6 a.m. going to a high in the upper 30s, perhaps even 40 degrees, expected by afternoon.

And though overnight temperatures figure to be in the upper 20s both Monday night and Tuesday night, the weather service said daytime temperatures Tuesday through Sunday should all be in the 40s, even in the mid-to-upper 40s on Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies in store.

In fact, there are no watches, warnings or advisories in effect for Long Island on Monday, with no hazardous weather on the horizon — though there appears a remote chance of rain showers, maybe even rain and snow showers, possible Friday night into Saturday.

No accumulation is expected.