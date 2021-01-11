TODAY'S PAPER
Cold, cloudy and calm with a high near 40, forecasters say

Cold, cloudy and calm.

That’s the forecast for Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

But, while we won’t be anywhere near the record high for the day — that’d be 60 degrees, set in 1975, according to data from the weather service — we also won’t be anywhere near the coldest temperature on record, which was just 14 degrees in 1968. Instead, we’ll be somewhere closer to the norm, with temperatures in the mid-20s before 6 a.m. going to a high in the upper 30s, perhaps even 40 degrees, expected by afternoon.

And though overnight temperatures figure to be in the upper 20s both Monday night and Tuesday night, the weather service said daytime temperatures Tuesday through Sunday should all be in the 40s, even in the mid-to-upper 40s on Thursday and Friday, with mostly sunny skies in store.

In fact, there are no watches, warnings or advisories in effect for Long Island on Monday, with no hazardous weather on the horizon — though there appears a remote chance of rain showers, maybe even rain and snow showers, possible Friday night into Saturday.

No accumulation is expected.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

