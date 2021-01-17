The gusty winds that kept Long Island in chilly conditions Sunday willl ease somewhat overnight, ushering in a still breezy but bright Martin Luther King day.

Monday's forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high in the mid-40s. The low Monday night will dip below freezing, with the wind chill making it feel more like 20 degrees.

Tuesday’s high will be about 40 with a nighttime low of 30. Wednesday's high should top out at 38 under mostly sunny skies with a low of 25 after dark, the weather service said.

Thursday will be cloudy and hit a high of just the upper 30s with low of 32. Mostly sunny skies return Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 30s respectively.