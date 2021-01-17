TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island forecast: MLK Day will be bright but cold from wind chills 

Sunday will be mostly sunny across Long Island with the potential for wind gusts of more than 30 mph and a high in the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
The gusty winds that kept Long Island in chilly conditions Sunday willl ease somewhat overnight, ushering in a still breezy but bright Martin Luther King day.

Monday's forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high in the mid-40s. The low Monday night will dip below freezing, with the wind chill making it feel more like 20 degrees.

Tuesday’s high will be about 40 with a nighttime low of 30. Wednesday's high should top out at 38 under mostly sunny skies with a low of 25 after dark, the weather service said.

Thursday will be cloudy and hit a high of just the upper 30s with low of 32. Mostly sunny skies return Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 30s respectively.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

