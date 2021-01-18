TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Mostly sunny, somewhat breezy with temps near mid-40s, forecasters say

Evelyn Vargas and her daughter Valentina Galdamez, 9,

Evelyn Vargas and her daughter Valentina Galdamez, 9, with their dog Milo on the boardwalk, January 18, 2021 in Long Beach, N.Y. Milo is wearing a doggie coat but is still shivering on a bright and sunny but cold day. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures close to the mid-40s on Monday, though it should be somewhat breezy, with winds of 7-11 mph, the National Weather Service said.

In fact, forecasters said, the entire week figures to be much of the same — though with slightly lower daytime temperatures, in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Expect overnight temperatures to run in the mid-to-upper 20s, the weather service said.

A small craft advisory has been issued for all South Shore ocean waters to remain in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, are advised to avoid navigating in such conditions, which can be hazardous.

The weather service said its new "probabilistic" forecast system suggests that for most of Long Island there is a zero percent chance of any snowfall this week, though it said there is a 3-percent chance in Westhampton and a 10-percent chance in Montauk of at least 1/10th of an inch of snowfall between now and Thursday.

Go figure.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

