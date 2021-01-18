Expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures close to the mid-40s on Monday, though it should be somewhat breezy, with winds of 7-11 mph, the National Weather Service said.

In fact, forecasters said, the entire week figures to be much of the same — though with slightly lower daytime temperatures, in the low 40s and upper 30s.

Expect overnight temperatures to run in the mid-to-upper 20s, the weather service said.

A small craft advisory has been issued for all South Shore ocean waters to remain in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, are advised to avoid navigating in such conditions, which can be hazardous.

The weather service said its new "probabilistic" forecast system suggests that for most of Long Island there is a zero percent chance of any snowfall this week, though it said there is a 3-percent chance in Westhampton and a 10-percent chance in Montauk of at least 1/10th of an inch of snowfall between now and Thursday.

Go figure.