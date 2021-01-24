Long Islanders are in for a chilly week ahead with some light snow likely for Tuesday and temperatures expected to top out in the upper 30s.

Sunday’s high will be in the lower 30s, but the wind chill values could make it feel like the teens, according to the National Weather Service. A steady northwest wind could bring gusts of nearly 30 mph. The chilly temperatures and winds continue Sunday night with a predicted low about 21 degrees.

Clouds increase through the day Monday when the temperature could get into the upper 30s. Still, bundling up is recommended as the wind chill values could make it feel as low as 15.

Monday brings a 20% chance of snow after 1 p.m. The chance of snow grows to 60% Tuesday, with less than an inch possible and a high in the mid-30s, according to the weather service.

Sun is in the forecast for Wednesday when the high could inch up into the upper-30s. But Thursday again brings a 30% chance of snow until 1 p.m. with a chance of rain or snow after that. Expect a high in the mid-30s

Friday and Saturday both look sunny with temperatures in the mid-30s.