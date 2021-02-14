Long Island is in for a soggy, cold week, with snow likely Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be dry but chilly, with temperatures hovering around 33 degrees, although a breeze will make it feel colder.

Then rain, freezing rain and sleet are all in the forecast to begin the workweek. Monday will see a chance of rain — freezing rain early — with temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s.

Tuesday should bring more of the same, per the weather service, with the possible addition of sleet in the afternoon.

A brief reprieve from the wintry trend will come on Wednesday, which is expected to be cold but mostly sunny, with a high of around 32 degrees.

The next round of snow could come Thursday, when flakes could begin falling about 6 a.m. and continue through Friday morning. The weather service has not yet published snowfall estimates.

More rain is likely on Friday, but clear skies should return on Saturday, which is expected to be cold but mostly sunny.