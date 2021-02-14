TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Forecast: Cold week ahead on Long Island with snow likely by Thursday

An ice storm left some slippery conditions across Long Island today, and more freezing rain and sleet could be coming tomorrow.Today will be mostly dry with cloudy skies and highs above freezing.

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Print

Long Island is in for a soggy, cold week, with snow likely Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be dry but chilly, with temperatures hovering around 33 degrees, although a breeze will make it feel colder.

Then rain, freezing rain and sleet are all in the forecast to begin the workweek. Monday will see a chance of rain — freezing rain early — with temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s.

Tuesday should bring more of the same, per the weather service, with the possible addition of sleet in the afternoon.

A brief reprieve from the wintry trend will come on Wednesday, which is expected to be cold but mostly sunny, with a high of around 32 degrees.

The next round of snow could come Thursday, when flakes could begin falling about 6 a.m. and continue through Friday morning. The weather service has not yet published snowfall estimates.

More rain is likely on Friday, but clear skies should return on Saturday, which is expected to be cold but mostly sunny.

Jesse Coburn poses for an employee headshot at

Jesse Coburn covers transportation and education. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

More news

Allyson Short, a junior at Newfield High School Some districts feeling safer, bringing more back in-person
People arrive at the Javits Center in Manhattan NY vaccine eligibility expansion called 'too far, too fast,' but unavoidable
Anthony Tatti was the executive director of the Community mourns Anthony J. Tatti, 67, advocate for North Babylon youth
Chef and co-owner Steve Leunes shaves meat during Lindenhurst small businesses celebrate their survival
President Joe Biden speaks to Department of Defense Biden's goal is to reopen all schools, but will it happen this year?
John Corrado, president of Suffolk Transportation Service, which More students returning means more kids on school buses
Didn’t find what you were looking for?