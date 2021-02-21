TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island forecast: Chance of rain Monday, then plenty of sun

Today will be sunny with highs in the mid-30s. There is still the chance for patchy black ice on side roads and parking lots from yesterday's snow melt. Some more wet weather is coming tomorrow, News 12 meteorologists say.  Credit: News 12

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are predicted later this week following a chilly and mostly clear Sunday and rain Monday.

"Drama-free weather," is how National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Radell described the week.

Sunday looks sunny with a high about 34 and wind chill values making it feel closer to between 15 and 25 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds increase overnight before Monday’s rain, which is expected mainly after 11 a.m. The high temperature is predicted to reach into the 40s but the wind chill could make it feel 15 degrees colder.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 33.

Clear skies and highs in the 40s are in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Radell said. The lows Tuesday and Wednesday night will be in the low to mid 30s before dipping to 26 Thursday night.

"The rest of the week looks dry and sunny," Radell said. "That will feel pretty nice relative to what we’ve seen the last week or so,"

Friday and Saturday both look like mostly sunny days, but with slightly lower temperatures in the upper-30s.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

More news

New York state troopers on the Northern State Cops: Two killed in Northern State Parkway crash
A Suffolk police officer at the scene in Pedestrian killed in Patchogue hit and run, police say
Akbar Rogers' $25 million lawsuit alleges assault, excessive Freeport village, cops, Nassau named in $25M suit
Gershow Recycling Corp. is asking Brookhaven Town for Brookhaven residents: We don't want to become 'garbage capital'
Nursing home residents in Uniondale in August 2011. COVID shaping evolution of nursing homes, experts say
SUNY Old Westbury junior Johanna Metz. College students at a loss for work hours, tuition costs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?