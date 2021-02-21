Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are predicted later this week following a chilly and mostly clear Sunday and rain Monday.

"Drama-free weather," is how National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Radell described the week.

Sunday looks sunny with a high about 34 and wind chill values making it feel closer to between 15 and 25 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds increase overnight before Monday’s rain, which is expected mainly after 11 a.m. The high temperature is predicted to reach into the 40s but the wind chill could make it feel 15 degrees colder.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 33.

Clear skies and highs in the 40s are in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Radell said. The lows Tuesday and Wednesday night will be in the low to mid 30s before dipping to 26 Thursday night.

"The rest of the week looks dry and sunny," Radell said. "That will feel pretty nice relative to what we’ve seen the last week or so,"

Friday and Saturday both look like mostly sunny days, but with slightly lower temperatures in the upper-30s.