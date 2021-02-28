TODAY'S PAPER
By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
More rain Sunday and Monday will usher in March on Long Island, but drier and a bit warmer weather is predicted for later this week.

Rain is in the forecast Sunday, mainly after 1 p.m., with patchy fog before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. A high in the lower-to-mid 40s is expected, the weather service said.

The rain continues Sunday night into Monday morning, mainly before noon, with possible total rainfall of between a half inch and three quarters of an inch.

Monday otherwise looks mostly cloudy with a high in the mid- to upper-40s, the weather service said. The night will be cold and blustery with a chance of snow flurries or showers overnight and a low of 19 with wind chill values between 5 and 15 degrees.

The sun returns Tuesday and hangs around for the rest of the week.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with a high about freezing, but then milder weather is forecast through Friday.

Wednesday and Thursday both look sunny with a high in the mid-40s, according to the weather service. Friday is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high just a few degrees cooler followed by a partly sunny Saturday with a high in the upper-30s.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

