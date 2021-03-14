TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island forecast: Sun, wind and a chance of flurries Tuesday

A wind advisory will go into effect today

A wind advisory will go into effect today starting at  12 p.m. and continuing through midnight. Expect occasional wind gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Make sure to secure loose items outdoors. Sunday will see highs of 50 degrees, but feeling colder with wind chills. Credit: News 12

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Winter is not quite done with Long Island as the last week of the season begins Sunday high winds and single-digit wind chill values in the forecast for Monday.

Sunday will be sunny with a high about 47 degrees, close to average for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service. But watch out for the wind.

A wind advisory is in effect Sunday from noon until midnight for all of Long Island, the weather service said. Winds of 15 to 25 mph are predicted with gusts of between 40 to 50 mph. Sunday night looks clear but blustery with the temperature plunging to about 20, the weather service said.

More sun is in the forecast for Monday but the high is only expected to top out in the mid-30s. The wind chill will make it feel even colder with near 30 mph gusts.

"By the time we wake up Monday morning and when you factor in those winds, we’re looking at wind chills where it’s going to feel like it’s in the single digits,’ said David Stark, a meteorologist with the weather service's Upton office.

Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, brings a small chance of snow flurries with a high in the upper-30s, according to the weather service. Wednesday looks a bit warmer with a high in the mid- to upper-40s.

Thursday’s high is predicted to be about 50 with a 40% chance of rain. Another shot of cooler air means some snowflakes could be mixed in later at night, Stark said. Friday and Saturday’s highs should be in the lower 40s with a chance of rain and snow Friday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

