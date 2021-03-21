TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island forecast: Plenty of sun to welcome spring

Spring-like temperatures and sunshine continue with temperatures in

Spring-like temperatures and sunshine continue with temperatures in the upper-50s today. There is a moderate amount of tree pollen for those who have allergies. The nice weather carries into the next work week, with temps ranging 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Credit: News 12

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 50s this week are surefire signs that spring has arrived on Long Island.

"High pressure over the region will result in sunny skies both Sunday and Monday," the National Weather Service said in its regional forecast. "Temperatures both days will climb into the 50s and lower 60s, which is a good 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year."

Sunday will be sunny with a high about 55 and calm winds, according to the weather service. However, the low temperature is expected to dip to about freezing Sunday night.

Expect similar conditions Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s. Wednesday looks partly sunny with a high about 55. Thursday’s high is predicted to reach the upper 50s.

That’s all warmer than the normal high of around 50 degrees for this week at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip.

Long Island will start to cloud over Wednesday night, but no rain is expected until Thursday night when there is a 30% chance of showers.

Friday brings a 40% chance of rain again with a high in the upper 50s.

The start of the next weekend be pleasant with sunny skies Saturday and a high in the upper 50s.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

