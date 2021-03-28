TODAY'S PAPER
Line of storms and high winds predicted for Sunday night

A man walks in the rain outside the

A man walks in the rain outside the Walmart store in Centereach on Sunday. Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Staff
The National Weather Service is warning Long Islanders about a line of brief but intense storms making their way across the region Sunday night, bringing high winds that will last through Monday.

"A cold front moving through the region this evening will bring a narrow line of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms, with localized damaging wind gusts possible," the weather service said in a storm briefing Sunday afternoon.

The storms, which could weaken as they approach coastal areas, may contain thunder and lightening, as well as the high winds.

While there is a wind advisory for the region from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday, Long Island should experience the line of thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., the weather service said.

Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are also expected in the region, with "isolated peak wind gusts to 60 mph" possible late Sunday into Monday morning.

Dense fog is also predicted Sunday evening along the coast and on the water, forecasters said.

Monday will bring sunny skies, with a high near 53 degrees and a breezy, northwest wind, and a low of 34. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high of 56 and a low around 42, but there is rain in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

