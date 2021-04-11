Rain and fog are expected to cover the region Sunday with thunderstorms possible at night and more precipitation possible through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are all but certain Sunday, mainly after 10 a.m., with fog before 11 a.m. and a light wind. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. that could cause hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

"If driving, slow down, use your headlights set to low beam, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you," the weather service said.

The temperature is expected to reach a seasonable high in the upper 50s before dropping into the mid-40s at night.

Rain is likely again for Monday with a high in the lower 50s and an east wind before falling to the lower 40s at night.

A 30% chance of showers persists Tuesday through Thursday until Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sun. Tuesday’s high is expected to be in the low 50s with temperatures in the mid-50s for Wednesday and upper 50s for Thursday.

Then Friday is predicted to be mostly sunny in the upper 50s.