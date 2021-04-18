Seasonable sunny days are ahead this week on Long Island except for Wednesday when rain is forecast.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high about 62 and light winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast looks nearly identical to Sunday while Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week under mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, the weather service said.

Rain is likely Wednesday afternoon through 10 p.m. with a high in the lower 60s.

Thursday is expected to be a bit cooler and breezy with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid-50s.

Then temperatures are predicted to rise for the start of the weekend with highs in the lower 60s Friday and Saturday.