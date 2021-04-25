TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island forecast: Rain clears out and warmer by Wednesday

A worker uses a poncho as he brings

A worker uses a poncho as he brings the shopping carts into Stop & Shop in Farmingville on Sunday. Credit: James Carbone

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Heavy rain and cool temperatures are forecast across Long Island Sunday before the wet weather tapers off in the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The high Sunday is expected to reach the mid-50s with rain that could be heavy at times and drop three quarters of inch of precipitation.

"As cooler air moves in, daytime temperatures will only top out in the 50s and low 60s for the region," the weather service said. "Winds will increase some by evening, with gusts up to 30 mph expected late Sunday into Monday."

The low Sunday night could dip down into the lower 40s.

Monday brings sunny skies with a high in the lower 60s, according to the weather service. But the day is predicted to be windy with possible 30 mph gusts. Tuesday’s forecast calls for sun and temperatures in the mid-60s, with less wind than Monday.

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with highs topping out in the mid-70s and partly sunny skies.

By Thursday afternoon, the chance of showers will increase to 30% with a high of 72, and climbing to 40% at night with a low of 53. On Friday, the chance of rain stays at 40% with a high near 65, according to the weather service. Friday night, the chance of rain dips to 30% with a low of about 48.

Saturday will see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 60s.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

More news

People walk along the shoreline next to the
Schumer: May start for Montauk Lighthouse shore up
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a groundbreaking at
Cuomo retreats to closed events
Riverhead Town Hall in Riverhead on Thursday, Feb.
Riverhead to seek funding sources for drinking water improvements
COVID-19 vaccines are available across Long Island, but
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
Once the multimillion-dollar sewer project is complete, Westhampton
Westhampton Beach breaks ground on long-awaited sewer project
The Hempstead Town Board has approved an $85,000
Town Board settles suit over golf course for $85G
Didn’t find what you were looking for?