Heavy rain and cool temperatures are forecast across Long Island Sunday before the wet weather tapers off in the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The high Sunday is expected to reach the mid-50s with rain that could be heavy at times and drop three quarters of inch of precipitation.

"As cooler air moves in, daytime temperatures will only top out in the 50s and low 60s for the region," the weather service said. "Winds will increase some by evening, with gusts up to 30 mph expected late Sunday into Monday."

The low Sunday night could dip down into the lower 40s.

Monday brings sunny skies with a high in the lower 60s, according to the weather service. But the day is predicted to be windy with possible 30 mph gusts. Tuesday’s forecast calls for sun and temperatures in the mid-60s, with less wind than Monday.

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with highs topping out in the mid-70s and partly sunny skies.

By Thursday afternoon, the chance of showers will increase to 30% with a high of 72, and climbing to 40% at night with a low of 53. On Friday, the chance of rain stays at 40% with a high near 65, according to the weather service. Friday night, the chance of rain dips to 30% with a low of about 48.

Saturday will see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 60s.