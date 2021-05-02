TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island forecast: Plenty of sun with a chance of rain mixed in

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
The Sunday Long Island forecast calls for sun, a high about 75 degrees and a chance of rain, with similar conditions through much of the week, the National Weather Service said.

There is a 20% chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday with increasing clouds at night and a low of 55.

Monday’s high is expected to hit the lower 70s, with a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m., the weather service said. The chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm grows to about 70% at night and could linger until Tuesday morning.

The chance of rain decreases Tuesday to 30% under otherwise partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. The chance of rain is greatest on Wednesday this week at about 60% with temperatures in the upper 60s and a low at night of 49.

Thursday will bring a daytime high in the mid-60s with sunny skies and a nighttime low of 47, the weather service said.

Friday and Saturday will see a 30% chance of rain with highs in the lower 60s both days.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

