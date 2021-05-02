The Sunday Long Island forecast calls for sun, a high about 75 degrees and a chance of rain, with similar conditions through much of the week, the National Weather Service said.

There is a 20% chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday with increasing clouds at night and a low of 55.

Monday’s high is expected to hit the lower 70s, with a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m., the weather service said. The chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm grows to about 70% at night and could linger until Tuesday morning.

The chance of rain decreases Tuesday to 30% under otherwise partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. The chance of rain is greatest on Wednesday this week at about 60% with temperatures in the upper 60s and a low at night of 49.

Thursday will bring a daytime high in the mid-60s with sunny skies and a nighttime low of 47, the weather service said.

Friday and Saturday will see a 30% chance of rain with highs in the lower 60s both days.