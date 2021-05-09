Expect a pattern of cool weather to hang around this week, with Long Island temperatures slightly below normal for this time of year.

Mother’s Day starts off sunny with a high reaching the lower 60s and a 30% chance of showers after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The normal high at Long Island MacArthur Airport for May 9 in Islip is 66.

Rain and patchy fog are expected Sunday night with the chance of precipitation growing to about 90% and the temperature dropping to the upper 40s.

A 30% chance of rain and fog sticks around until about 9 a.m. Monday on an otherwise cloudy day with the thermometers reaching about 65 degrees.

Sun and dry conditions are predicted for the rest of the week, with a high about 60 in the forecast for Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the mid-60s on Wednesday.

Thursday is predicted to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching about 67, according to the weather service. Then Friday looks partly sunny with a high in the mid-60s.