Forecast: Warm, sunny days for Long Island this week

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Warm temperatures and sunny days are ahead for Long Island with the best kind of May weather in the forecast for the week.

Saturday reached 76 at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, higher than the average of 68 for the day. Sunday will be a littler cooler under partly sunny with a light wind and a high in the lower 70s, according to the National Weather Service. The low drops to about 52 at night, but is predicted to be higher than that for the rest of the week, which means backyard gardeners are probably fine to plant tomatoes outside.

Monday and Tuesday look sunny with a high temperature in the lower 70s and a calm wind, the weather service said.

Temperatures in the upper 70s are predicted for Wednesday through Friday with the high perhaps reaching 80 on Saturday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

