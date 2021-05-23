The heat that made Saturday feel less like mid-May and more like mid-August will continue Sunday on Long Island with a mix of sun, clouds and possible afternoon thunderstorms before a return to more seasonable weather Monday.

The high Sunday should top out at about 91 degrees. The overnight low Sunday will be 58, according to the National Weather Service.

A high rip current threat exists at Long Island ocean-facing beaches Sunday so swimmers are advised to use caution when venturing into the water.

Clouds could thicken Sunday afternoon and bring a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms through the night, the weather service said.

Monday sees a return of more seasonable weather when the temperature falls by about 20 degrees. The high Monday is forecast to be about 70 with a mix of sun and clouds and a low at night of 54.

The dry and comfortable conditions continue Tuesday when the high is forecast for 75 degrees with a nighttime low of 60.

On Wednesday, the heat makes a comeback with mostly sunny skies and a high of 88. The temperature dips into the mid-60s at night, according to the weather service.

It should be a bit cooler Thursday with a high of 82 under mostly sunny skies before Friday brings a 30% chance of showers and a high near 70, with nearly the same forecast Saturday.