Long Island forecast: Cool and rainy through the night

Keep the umbrellas close Sunday Long Island. Another day of rain and unseasonably cool temperatures are in the forecast through the night, the National Weather Service said.

A second of day of rain and cold meant cancellation of Sunday's Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach after the bad weather washed out Saturday's performance.

The temperature is expected to top out only in the mid-50s Sunday, with wind and plenty of rain across the Island, according to the weather service. The average high for May 30 at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip is 72 degrees.

At least an inch of rain fell across Long Island Saturday with the highest Long Island total recorded in Miller Place at just under three inches, according to the weather service. Precipitation should taper off by Monday morning.

Life-threatening rip currents are likely at Atlantic Ocean beaches from Brooklyn to Montauk. Anyone visiting ocean beaches is advised to stay out of the surf.

Monday looks dry but cooler-than-average with a high about 69 and partly sunny skies.

Tuesday, the first day of June, will be a bit warmer under mostly sunny skies and highs edging into the mid-70s. Wednesday is predicted to be mostly cloudy again with a high in the mid-70s.

A 40% and 50% chance of showers is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday when temperatures will be in the mid- and upper-70s respectively.

Saturday looks dry with partly sunny skies and a high around 80.