Long Island forecast: Mostly clear Sunday before rain through Tuesday

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Expect a sunny and mild Sunday on Long Island before the rain likely rolls in to start the workweek.

The temperature Sunday will reach about 75 under mostly sunny skies with a calm wind, according to the National Weather Service. Then Sunday night brings a 30% chance of showers after 1 a.m.

A rip current warning is in effect at all Atlantic Ocean beaches on Sunday, the weather service said.

Rain is likely Monday with the greatest chance of showers and thunderstorms at about 60% between 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Otherwise the day brings gray skies and temperatures in the lower 70s. Showers are again likely overnight.

The rain may carry into Tuesday morning with about a 30% chance of showers mainly before 9 a.m. Otherwise the day looks partly sunny with a high in the upper 70s.

Then the sun is back Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the upper 70s. Friday looks sunny, too, with a high around 80.

The forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain Saturday with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

