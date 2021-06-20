A perfect beach day is in the forecast on Long Island this Father’s Day with sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

Sunday's temperatures will be hotter for those closer to New York City with a high near 90 degrees. The high in Montauk will be in the low 80s, the National Weather Service said.

The average high for June 20 at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip is 78, according to the weather service. While the daytime will be dry, there is a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m., with thunderstorms possible before before 10 p.m.

Monday looks partly sunny with the high again in the mid-80s. The day will be windy, however, with possible gusts up to about 30 mph.

Tuesday is the only day of the week with rain in the forecast, with the chance of precipitation about 60%, according to the weather service. The high is expected to hover around 80 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring a slight cool down with temperatures in the mid-70s. Then Friday is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high in the upper-70s.

Saturday, as of now, looks partly sunny and dry with a high around 80.