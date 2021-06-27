Load up the freezer with ice pops — Long Island temperatures are expected to hover around 90 degrees through Wednesday.

Sunday’s temperature will be a littler cooler topping out in the low to mid 80s under partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. The risk of rip currents is high at all ocean beaches through Sunday night.

Then the heat gets turned up.

Monday will be about 90 degrees, but the heat index will make it feel several degrees hotter. A heat advisory will be in effect for Nassau County from noon Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Heat advisories are issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny although a 20% of thunderstorms exists, with a high near 90.

The hot weather extends to Wednesday with a high once more near 90 but with a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers after 8 p.m.

Showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm Thursday, and with that rain comes a little break in the heat. Thursday’s high is expected to be in the mid-80s.

Showers and thunderstorms could continue Friday and Saturday with much more bearable heat. The highs are predicted to be about 80 Friday and then in the upper 70s for Saturday.