Long Island forecast: A mix of rain, sun and heat for the week

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Lower-than-average temperatures and a chance of rain might put a damper on any Long Island pool parties this Independence Day — but the weather looks much more promising for Monday.

Sunday brings a 30% chance of showers, mostly between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., with otherwise partly sunny skies and a high in the lower 70s, according to the National Weather Service. A rip current risk is in effect at ocean beaches through Sunday night.

Patchy fog should clear Monday morning making way for a sunny day with a high in the upper 70s, the weather service said. Tuesday looks to be the start of warmer days this week with mostly sun overhead and a high in the upper 80s.

Then every day for the rest of the week brings a chance of rain.

Wednesday’s high could hover around 90, but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

Thursday brings about a 60% chance of precipitation with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. Expect a high in the lower- to mid-80s.

The chance of rain now stands at about 40% and 30% respectively for Friday and Saturday. Friday’s high is predicted to be in the lower 80s while Saturday could reach about 85.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

