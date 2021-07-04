Lower-than-average temperatures and a chance of rain might put a damper on any Long Island pool parties this Independence Day — but the weather looks much more promising for Monday.

Sunday brings a 30% chance of showers, mostly between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., with otherwise partly sunny skies and a high in the lower 70s, according to the National Weather Service. A rip current risk is in effect at ocean beaches through Sunday night.

Patchy fog should clear Monday morning making way for a sunny day with a high in the upper 70s, the weather service said. Tuesday looks to be the start of warmer days this week with mostly sun overhead and a high in the upper 80s.

Then every day for the rest of the week brings a chance of rain.

Wednesday’s high could hover around 90, but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

Thursday brings about a 60% chance of precipitation with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. Expect a high in the lower- to mid-80s.

The chance of rain now stands at about 40% and 30% respectively for Friday and Saturday. Friday’s high is predicted to be in the lower 80s while Saturday could reach about 85.