Long Island forecast: Warm, plenty of sun this week with a chance of thunderstorms

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Another week of hot weather is in the Long Island forecast with plenty of sun and a lingering chance of showers and thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms should continue until about noon Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Then the clouds are predicted to gradually give way to sunshine and a high in the mid-80s.

A 20% chance of more showers and thunderstorms returns Monday after 2 p.m. during a cloudy day when the high should be in the lower 80s, the weather service said. The chance of rain hangs around until about 10 p.m., but the skies should gradually clear overnight.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a hot, mostly sunny day with a high about 86. The rain could return Wednesday when the chance of thunderstorms and showers is at about 50% after 2 p.m. Otherwise, Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 80s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny with a high in the upper 80s.

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Friday with a high about 83. Sunny skies and a high in the lower 80s is forecast for Saturday, the weather service said.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

