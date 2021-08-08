Long Island forecast: Rain with a hot and humid week ahead

Sunday showers on Long Island could continue into Monday, but then skies are expected to clear and usher in a hot and humid week.

Rain should let up before 2 p.m. Sunday with a chance of showers after 3 p.m. and continuing into the night, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures are predicted to be in the upper 70s.

Monday brings a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m., on an otherwise partly sunny day, according to the weather service. The high temperature is expected to reach about 80 degrees.

Then the heat is on.

A hazardous weather outlook related to the heat index is in effect for Long Island from Monday through Saturday with the exception of southeastern Suffolk County. The heat and humidity could mean heat indices in the mid-90s to lower 100s Tuesday through Friday, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with the high hovering around 90. Thursday comes with a 30% chance of showers with a high about 90.

Friday will be dry and mostly sunny with the high in the low-90s.

A chance of thunderstorms and showers Friday night and Saturday could break the heat for the weekend. As of now Saturday’s high looks to be in the lower 80s.