Long Island forecast: Cooler week with a chance of rain

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
The high Sunday on Long Island should stay in the low 80s, ushering in a week of similar temperatures with rain possible through Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Morning clouds will gradually clear Sunday with a high about 82 and sunny skies, according to the weather service.

Similar conditions are predicted for Monday with the high again in the lower 80s.

Tuesday comes with a high in the low-80s and a 20% chance of showers. Then the possibility of rain stays in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Wednesday’s chance of showers now stands at about 30% with a high about 80. The chance of showers grows to about 50% Thursday with the high again in the lower 80s.

There is a 40% chance of showers Friday, dipping to 30% Saturday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

