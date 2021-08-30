Monday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms but otherwise mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 86 degrees, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

There is a Hazardous Weather Outlook covering Tuesday through Sunday, for parts of the region, warning about remnants of Hurricane Ida bringing "a period of moderate to heavy rainfall": "Flooding is a possibility, especially across urban and poor drainage areas," the outlook cautions. But, it says, the extent of the impact is unclear yet.

On Sunday Hurricane Ida battered Louisiana, knocking out power to New Orleans. It was downgraded to a tropical storm early Monday.

Locally, the outlook covers northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast Suffolk and northern and southern Nassau, as well as parts of New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Monday's low temperature is forecast to be around 70 degrees.

On Tuesday, the high will be 84, the low 69. Wednesday brings likely rain in the afternoon, with a high of 77 and low of 63. Thursday is to be rainy, and Friday mostly sunny, with a weekend in 60s through the 80s.