Long Islanders can expect a cool and cloudy Sunday with a slight chance of showers that will hang around until midday Labor Day.

A 20% chance of showers is in the forecast today after 3 p.m. with a high in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service. That’s a few degrees cooler than the average high temperature of 78 at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip.

Then the chance of rain grows to 40% overnight with gusty winds.

Monday starts off with a 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m., but the day should get sunnier with a predicted high in the lower 80s. The temperature is expected to dip down to near 60 overnight, according to the weather service.

Tuesday looks sunny with a high near 78. A 40% chance of showers returns Wednesday with a high in the lower 80s.

Thursday brings some sun with a high around 78. Expect similar temperatures and sunny skies for Friday and Saturday.