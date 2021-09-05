TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island forecast: Chance of showers, Labor Day looks dry

By Vera Chinese
Long Islanders can expect a cool and cloudy Sunday with a slight chance of showers that will hang around until midday Labor Day.

A 20% chance of showers is in the forecast today after 3 p.m. with a high in the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service. That’s a few degrees cooler than the average high temperature of 78 at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip.

Then the chance of rain grows to 40% overnight with gusty winds.

Monday starts off with a 20% chance of showers before 11 a.m., but the day should get sunnier with a predicted high in the lower 80s. The temperature is expected to dip down to near 60 overnight, according to the weather service.

Tuesday looks sunny with a high near 78. A 40% chance of showers returns Wednesday with a high in the lower 80s.

Thursday brings some sun with a high around 78. Expect similar temperatures and sunny skies for Friday and Saturday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

