Forecast: Warm and sunny week ahead on Long Island

Warm and sunny weather is in the Long Island forecast for the next two days, although high winds and a rip current risk Sunday could deter potential beachgoers.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high around 82, but also windy with up to 29 mph gusts possible, according to the National Weather Service. A rip current risk is in effect at all Atlantic Ocean beaches through the evening.

Monday looks mostly sunny and with a high in the mid-80s.

Then a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night and the possibility of rain hangs around until 2 p.m. Tuesday, which That day otherwise will be mostly sunny with a high about 77.

More sun is predicted for Wednesday with a high in the lower 80s. A 30% chance of precipitation returns Wednesday night between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Every day for the rest of week brings a chance of rain that now stands at 30% on Thursday, 40% on Friday and 30% on Saturday. The high could reach the lower 80s Thursday and the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service.