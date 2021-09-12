TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Forecast: Warm and sunny week ahead on Long Island

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Warm and sunny weather is in the Long Island forecast for the next two days, although high winds and a rip current risk Sunday could deter potential beachgoers.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high around 82, but also windy with up to 29 mph gusts possible, according to the National Weather Service. A rip current risk is in effect at all Atlantic Ocean beaches through the evening.

Monday looks mostly sunny and with a high in the mid-80s.

Then a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night and the possibility of rain hangs around until 2 p.m. Tuesday, which That day otherwise will be mostly sunny with a high about 77.

More sun is predicted for Wednesday with a high in the lower 80s. A 30% chance of precipitation returns Wednesday night between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Every day for the rest of week brings a chance of rain that now stands at 30% on Thursday, 40% on Friday and 30% on Saturday. The high could reach the lower 80s Thursday and the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

