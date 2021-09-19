Sunny skies and dry conditions are in the forecast Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 70s before the next chance of showers Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.

The high Sunday will top out at 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. That’s a little bit higher than the average temperature of 73 for this date at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma.

The low Sunday night will dip to 59 under mostly clear skies.

Monday's high is forecast to be 74 with plenty of sun and another cool and mostly clear night and a low of 60, the weather service said.

A similar forecast on Tuesday calls for mostly sunny skies and a high about 74. The temperature at night will be about 64.

Wednesday looks partly sunny with a high in the mid-70s. The night brings a 50% chance of showers after 9 p.m. and a low of 65.

The chance of rain Thursday and Friday stands at 50% and 40% respectively with temperatures in the lower-to-mid 70s both days.

Saturday looks pleasant with sunny skies and a high in the lower 70s.