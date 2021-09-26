A pleasant Sunday is in the forecast with more sunny, clear and breezy autumn days in store for the week.

Sunday’s high is forecast to top out at 73 degrees under sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. It will remain mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 57.

Monday’s conditions are similar with a high about 76, which is a bit higher than the average of 70 for the day at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip. The forecast Monday night calls for party cloudy skies and a low of 62.

Tuesday is the only day of the week that brings a possibility of rain with the chance of precipitation at 50%. The day will still be warm with a high about 75. A 30% chance of rain continues through 2 a.m. Wednesday with a low of 54, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s high will top out at 69 degrees with an overnight low of 53. Similar conditions are in the forecast through Saturday.