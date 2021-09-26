TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island forecast: A mostly sunny, breezy first full week of fall

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A pleasant Sunday is in the forecast with more sunny, clear and breezy autumn days in store for the week.

Sunday’s high is forecast to top out at 73 degrees under sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. It will remain mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 57.

Monday’s conditions are similar with a high about 76, which is a bit higher than the average of 70 for the day at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip. The forecast Monday night calls for party cloudy skies and a low of 62.

Tuesday is the only day of the week that brings a possibility of rain with the chance of precipitation at 50%. The day will still be warm with a high about 75. A 30% chance of rain continues through 2 a.m. Wednesday with a low of 54, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s high will top out at 69 degrees with an overnight low of 53. Similar conditions are in the forecast through Saturday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

More news

Hauppauge Recreation Development Association members, from left, Jennifer
Group seeks more recreation space in towns for Hauppauge residents
Dominick Critelli is one of nine World War II
Nine WWII heroes, ready to soar, share their stories of service
The Nassau County Legislature is poised to consider
Nassau votes expected on $375 payments, fee cuts
Jake's 58 Hotel and Casino in Islandia seen
Judge dismisses residents' lawsuit against Jake's 58 casino
Damage seen on the roof of a gazebo
Town to spruce up tennis courts, gazebos at two parks 
Robert Fullilove, associate dean for community and minority
There are thousands of vaccine holdouts on LI. Can they be swayed?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?