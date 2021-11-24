After temperatures dip to just below freezing overnight in the region, they will bounce back just in time for the holiday Thursday.

Thanksgiving Day's afternoon should bring increasing clouds but a high in the low 50s, the National Weather Service said, several degrees above the chilly highs of recent days.

But after the big meal, and overnight, clouds thicken up even more and there is a 60% chance of showers, going down to a 40% chance before 10 a.m., forecasters said.

Black Friday, the day to nab deals after the national holiday, is forecast to be sunny but with strong wind gusts, some as high as 34 mph, the weather service said. It stays windy Friday night and the temperatures drop again, this time all the way to the mid 20s.

The weekend returns to the sunny but cold pattern, with daytime highs in the low 40s and lows below freezing. Then Sunday night brings a 30% chance of rain, snow or some combination and a low of 30 degrees, forecasters said.

Monday and Tuesday are predicted to be dry and cold and with similar highs and lows, the weather service said.