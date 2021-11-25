After a cool and dry Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday shoppers getting an early start would be wise to bring an umbrella — the walk from the car to Long Island malls will be a wet one.

Showers are in the forecast until about 10 a.m. The rain stops after that but clouds remain with a high Friday of 47 degrees and winds of between 7 and 12 mph, increasing to as high as 24 mph by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

By Friday night, the clouds begin to break but the temperature will dip to 31, with windchills making it feel more like the mid-20s.

The Saturday forecast calls for plenty of sun and gusts of up to 30 mph before the winds subside in the afternoon. Highs should be in the lower 40s. Lows Saturday night will drop to the upper 20s to low 30s.

On Sunday, a chance of rain returns, with a 40% to 50% chance of showers for most of Sunday and into the night. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

From Sunday night to Monday morning, the precipitation may continue, and with lows between 30 and 34 degrees, there’s a chance for the season’s first snow flurries.

"It might be cold enough to where some snow might mix in, but we don’t expect any accumulation," said meteorologist Matt Wunsch, with the weather service's Upton office.

On Monday, highs are expected in the low to mid-40s, with skies clearing by morning and mostly dry conditions. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

On Tuesday, highs are forecast to be in the low to mid-40s, with a low of around 30.

Wednesday, highs are expected in the mid-40s, with a low of about 35.