After a day that featured some of the first snow flurries of the season, there is just a slight chance of showers Sunday night and then three days of cold, sunny conditions, forecasters said.

Some parts of Long Island saw just a trace of snow Sunday in the late morning and there is a 20% chance of rain overnight with calm winds, the National Weather Service said.

The winds rev up Monday, with gusts as high as 23 mph, mostly sunny skies and a high in the low to mid 40s, the weather service predicted. Monday night it drops into the high 20s.

Similar conditions are forecast for Tuesday: gusty winds, sunshine and a high in the low 40s, with temperatures slipping to just below freezing at night.

Wednesday warms up a bit with a high of 48 and a low at night of 37. Sunshine prevails once more and the winds are calm, forecasters predict.

Thursday holds a chance of showers in the morning but a relatively milder day with a high in the upper 50s, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sun is in the forecast for Friday and there is a chance of showers Saturday with highs in mid to upper 40s.