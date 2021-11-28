TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Good Evening
Long Island forecast: Dry, sunny and cold week ahead through Wednesday

Tiffany Kian, 8, of East Moriches, enjoys the

By Newsday Staff
After a day that featured some of the first snow flurries of the season, there is just a slight chance of showers Sunday night and then three days of cold, sunny conditions, forecasters said.

Some parts of Long Island saw just a trace of snow Sunday in the late morning and there is a 20% chance of rain overnight with calm winds, the National Weather Service said.

The winds rev up Monday, with gusts as high as 23 mph, mostly sunny skies and a high in the low to mid 40s, the weather service predicted. Monday night it drops into the high 20s.

Similar conditions are forecast for Tuesday: gusty winds, sunshine and a high in the low 40s, with temperatures slipping to just below freezing at night.

Wednesday warms up a bit with a high of 48 and a low at night of 37. Sunshine prevails once more and the winds are calm, forecasters predict.

Thursday holds a chance of showers in the morning but a relatively milder day with a high in the upper 50s, the weather service said.

Sun is in the forecast for Friday and there is a chance of showers Saturday with highs in mid to upper 40s.

