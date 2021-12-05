Sunday’s Long Island forecast calls for cool weather and mostly sunny skies before rain Monday and a chance of snow Wednesday.

The high Sunday will reach the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service. Then expect rising temperatures and rain overnight.

Monday will be warmer with a high in the upper 50s, but the day will be wet and blustery. Showers are likely before 10 a.m. with wind gusts of more than 30 mph possible. Then showers are likely again after 10 p.m. with a low of 35 degrees.

Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 40s, according to the weather service.

A mix of rain and snow is likely Wednesday, changing over to all rain after 1 p.m., the weather service said. The day will otherwise be cloudy with a high in the lower 40s and a low at night of 29.

Thursday looks sunny with high in the upper 30s and an overnight low of 28. Friday should be warmer with a high in the upper 40s. dipping to 39 at night.

Then rain could return for the weekend Saturday when the high could reach the upper 50s.