Long Island forecast: Rain to end early Sunday, with temps in 40s

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

Rain will likely continue on Long Island until 4 a.m. Sunday, with temperatures staying above freezing, the National Weather Service said.

"Temperatures are going to be a little bit too warm for freezing rain," said Tiffany Fortier, a meteorologist with the weather service. "Temperatures are going to be in the 40s and then they’re going to fully drop into the upper 30s, lower 40s."

Sunday will be free of rain, she said.

On Monday, rain could return, said Fortier, adding that temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

The rest of the week will bring daytime highs in the high 40s and overnight lows dropping into the 30s, according to the National Weather Service website.

