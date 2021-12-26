A slight chance of rain and snow will kick off the last weekly forecast of 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday's high is expected to be in the 40s, but wind chills will make it feel between 20 and 30, forecasters say. There is a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and sleet after 4 p.m. That 20% chance will increase at night to 50% before 10 p.m.

For Tuesday, Long Islanders can expect a slight chance of showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 4 p.m., the NWS said. The day will be cloudy, with a high near 47 and west winds from 3 to 6 mph. Rain is likely at night, mainly after 7 p.m., with a steady temperature around 42, the weather service said. Chance of precipitation is 70% and rain amounts are expected to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

Highs in upper 40s are predicted for a cloudy Wednesday, with a 50% chance of showers before 1 p.m. At night, clouds will remain and temperures are expected to dip to the low 40s.

The forecast for Thursday calls for a partly sunny morning with a high near 48 and a mostly cloudy night with a low around 36.

The weather service predicts a mostly sunny New Year's Eve Friday with a high in the mid 40s. A mostly cloudy night will have a low in the mid 30s.

For the first day of 2022, on Saturday, a 40% chance of rain is predicted with a highs in the upper 40s. Rain is likely for cloudy night with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Rain will continue for a mostly cloudy Sunday with a high near 47, according to the weather service.