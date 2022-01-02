A cloudy Sunday with mild temperatures is in the Long Island forecast but prepare for the mercury to drop overnight and a chance of snow Monday.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Sunday for southern Nassau, and until noon for northern Nassau and northwest Suffolk, according to the National Weather Service. A flood watch is in effect for northeast Suffolk until noon.

The temperature is forecast to rise to the mid-50s by noon Sunday, but then drop to the upper 40s, the weather service said.

By early Monday, Long Island could see the first snow accumulation of the season.

There is a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m., increasing to 40% during the day Monday. The high Monday will be in the mid-30s with gusty winds. The wind chill will make it feel as cold as 20 degrees, according to the weather service.

Just over an inch of snow could fall in Islip and up to two inches in Montauk, said Tiffany Fortier, a meteorologist with the weather service.

"Most, if any, snow that would be over an inch would definitely be in Suffolk County and more points east," Fortier said. "It's going to be too south for it to bring any good snowfall totals."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The sun comes out for a dry Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 30s. A 50% chance of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday with a high around 50. The lows both days will dip into the low 30s.

Thursday looks partly sunny with a high in the lower to mid-40s and a low of 29 at night with a 50% chance of rain. On Friday, there is a 30% chance of rain or snow with a high about 40.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sun and high just above freezing.